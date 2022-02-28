Javid Jabbar underscores sensitizing students about Dhaka Fall

Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Javid Jabbar, underscored the importance of sensitizing students about Dhaka Fall in 1971 for knowing real facts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Javid Jabbar, underscored the importance of sensitizing students about Dhaka Fall in 1971 for knowing real facts.

Addressing a seminar under the auspices of BZU History Deptt here Monday, he informed that each student should go through books written by various researchers on the topic to know the facts.

He regretted that the narrative of the tragedy being portrayed in a distorted manners at national and international levels while the facts are contrary to it.

The documentary on East and West Being featured in the History dept today was aimed at apprising students on sacrifices rendered by Quaid-i-Azam, Liaqat Ali Khan and Ex-president Ayub Khan in this connection, he maintained.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, lauded efforts of Mr Javid Jabbar adding that the documentary would be beacon for the students.

Later, a question- answer session was held wherein Javid Jabbar replied students queries.