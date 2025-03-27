Jawad Dero posted as Advocate General Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Jawad Dero, Additional Advocate General Sindh, was appointed as Advocate General of Sindh with immediate effect.

According to notification issued by the Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution department Sindh, in exercise of powers conferred under Article 140(1) of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Governor Sindh has been pleased to appoint Jawad Dero as Advocate General Sindh with immediate effect on usual terms and conditions as modified by the Government.