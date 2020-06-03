UrduPoint.com
Jawad For In-placing Effective Equipment Against Locust Before Summer Crop-sowing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Former Chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Agriculture, Ahmad Jawad Wednesday said that NDMA was battling the worst desert locust outbreak in decades and it should arrange and in-place new equipment to control the swarms before summer crop-sowing gather pace in the middle of this month.

While talking to media,he said that so far 238,399 square kilometers have been surveyed on locust's damage while 4967 square kilometers have been controlled that was not a considerable area with regard to the numbers of locust.

He said a swarm one sq. kilometer in size contains about 40 million locusts eat same amount of food in one day as about 35,000 people".

Locust has spread across Pakistan damaging crops and orchards and posing threat to food security in an impoverished Islamic nation. He called upon the provincial governments that through National Food Security Division a National Action Plan should be developed for a complete year for effective surveillance and control of desert locust in Pakistan on sustainable basis with a mandate to safeguard national food security through efficient coordination.

"Every day is critical regarding locust If we wasted one day we faced a substantial damage in crops", he said adding "if locust crisis is not controlled in time, the results will be far damaging".

"Though massive swarms of desert locust began damaging crops in Pakistan last month; but the situation has worsened since last week as currently more than 60 districts of the country were affected"."Maize, Mung, mangoes, cotton and sugarcane crops are the most affected one from this situation." These insects eat anything from bark to seeds and flowers while traveling up to a speed of 93.2 miles (149 kilometers) a day. The region saw the first wave of the locust invasion in May last year since 1993 According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO),"Pakistan's 38% of agriculture fields are breeding grounds for the insects.' "Jawad further briefed" locust invasion is a major threat than the coronavirus." The COVID-19 would not attack if you stay home or follow safety guidelines, but hunger will kill you in any way,"he said.

He also urged upon the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to come up with an effective action to contain spread of locust to rest of the areas without wasting time.

