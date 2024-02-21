Jawad Inaugurates AJK’s First Ever Protectorate Of Emigrants Offices
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik on Tuesday inaugurated Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)’s first ever Protectorate of Emigrants Offices in Bagh and Rawalakot.
The initiative marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to facilitate the citizens of AJK reflecting the Ministry of OP&HRD's commitment to decent public service delivery, said a news release issued here.
During the opening ceremony, the SAPM addressed the general public, sharing his reflections on the lack of such essential services in the region until now.
He said the residents of Bagh and Rawalakot, in particular, faced hardships, having to travel long hours and spend considerable sums to access these services in Rawalpindi.
He further said it was a historic day as we opened two protectorate offices one in Bagh and another in Rawalakot significantly benefiting the people of Kashmir.
The newly inaugurated offices in Bagh and Rawalakot will serve as beacons of support for legal labor migration, streamlining processes and providing essential services close to home.
This initiative is poised to reduce the financial and logistical burdens previously borne by the region's inhabitants, facilitating easier access to pre-departure orientation, employment opportunities abroad, and community outreach programs.
