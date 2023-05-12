UrduPoint.com

Jawad Malik Lauds EU's Unwavering Support As Development Partner

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Jawad Malik lauds EU's unwavering support as development partner

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik lauded the European Union's (EU's) role as a steady development partner and expressed gratitude for their consistent support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik lauded the European Union's (EU's) role as a steady development partner and expressed gratitude for their consistent support.

In a meeting with EU envoy Riina Kionka here Friday, the SAPM discussed future prospects of EU-Pakistan business, trade and development cooperation.

Both considered the prevailing political and economic context of Pakistan while having these discussions.

The EU's humanitarian support for Pakistan's post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction program was also highlighted, and they reviewed the progress made on three new development programs funded by the EU with EUR87 million.

The EU representative informed the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) about the implementation of EU's forthcoming grants for improving agricultural value chains, providing access to clean energy, and uplifting the skilled labor force in the country through the Team Europe Initiative.

Jawad Sohrab Malik, who had been recognized as a pandemic hero, held a conversation regarding the situation of underprivileged communities in the country considering the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU representative recognized the concerns raised and assured their dedication to allocate 50 percent of their future Official Development Assistance to support the welfare of communities in Pakistan that have been affected by COVID-19 and climate change.

Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka emphasized the importance of utilizing Pakistan's significant potential in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and discussed the possibility of expanding business opportunities in various sectors of the economy between the EU and Pakistan.

Both parties reached a mutual agreement to strengthen their bilateral trade relations by addressing obstacles that are hindering trade and investment, enhancing the business environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Europe European Union Progress Agreement Million

Recent Stories

German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Stri ..

German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Strike After Ultimatum Expires on ..

1 minute ago
 PML-N Labour President calls on Governor Punjab

PML-N Labour President calls on Governor Punjab

1 minute ago
 Nurses termed backbone of medicines

Nurses termed backbone of medicines

1 minute ago
 SPLA calls for protest against alleged corruption ..

SPLA calls for protest against alleged corruption in Sindh Collage Education Dep ..

1 minute ago
 South Africa Voices Protest Over US Ambassador's A ..

South Africa Voices Protest Over US Ambassador's Allegations About Arms Supply t ..

4 minutes ago
 White House Says Up to Turks to Decide Their Futur ..

White House Says Up to Turks to Decide Their Future in Upcoming Elections, US No ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.