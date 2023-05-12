Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik lauded the European Union's (EU's) role as a steady development partner and expressed gratitude for their consistent support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik lauded the European Union's (EU's) role as a steady development partner and expressed gratitude for their consistent support.

In a meeting with EU envoy Riina Kionka here Friday, the SAPM discussed future prospects of EU-Pakistan business, trade and development cooperation.

Both considered the prevailing political and economic context of Pakistan while having these discussions.

The EU's humanitarian support for Pakistan's post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction program was also highlighted, and they reviewed the progress made on three new development programs funded by the EU with EUR87 million.

The EU representative informed the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) about the implementation of EU's forthcoming grants for improving agricultural value chains, providing access to clean energy, and uplifting the skilled labor force in the country through the Team Europe Initiative.

Jawad Sohrab Malik, who had been recognized as a pandemic hero, held a conversation regarding the situation of underprivileged communities in the country considering the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU representative recognized the concerns raised and assured their dedication to allocate 50 percent of their future Official Development Assistance to support the welfare of communities in Pakistan that have been affected by COVID-19 and climate change.

Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka emphasized the importance of utilizing Pakistan's significant potential in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and discussed the possibility of expanding business opportunities in various sectors of the economy between the EU and Pakistan.

Both parties reached a mutual agreement to strengthen their bilateral trade relations by addressing obstacles that are hindering trade and investment, enhancing the business environment.