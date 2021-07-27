Jawad Paul appointed as Registrar SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Tuesday deputed Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) officer Jawad Paul as the Supreme Court Registrar for a period of three years.

According to a notification issued, "Jawad Paul, a BS 21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister Office, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Supreme Court of Pakistan, for his appointment as Registrar (BS 22), initially for the period of three years, under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with effect from August 1, 2021."