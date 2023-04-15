Jawad Sohrab briefs PM on assigned tasks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday here held a meeting with his Special Assistant Jawad Sohrab Malik.

The Special Assistant briefed the prime minister in detail about the completion of the tasks assigned to him.

He lauded the prime minister for his steps taken for the restoration of the economy of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the briefing given by Jawad Sohrab.