Jawad Sohrab Malik, BOI minister discuss business facilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik here on Saturday held a meeting with Federal Minister for board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain to discuss the matters related to facilitation in businesses and hand holding prospective entrepreneurs in the country.

While appreciating the role of BOI as a premier investment promotion body in attracting, facilitating and promoting both local and foreign direct investment/FDI in Pakistan, Jawad Sohrab Malik highlighted the specific and genuine concerns being faced by local business community and business houses.

The minister affirmed his resolve to address the issues of business community through streamlining business procedures and boosting measures such as "Ease of Doing Business" in order to enhance our global competitiveness.

Both sides agreed on exploring new investments opportunities in more sustainable sectors of economy through investor friendly policies for a competitive and thriving business environment in the country with the commitment to resolve and enhance the business competitiveness in the region.