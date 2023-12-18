Open Menu

Jawad Sohrab Malik Meets President ECOSOC In Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Jawad Sohrab Malik meets President ECOSOC in Riyadh

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, on Monday engaged in a significant meeting with President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations Ambassador Paula Narvez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, on Monday engaged in a significant meeting with President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations Ambassador Paula Narvez.

The heart of the discussion revolved around critical themes of migration dynamics, the imperative for equal opportunities, social responsibility, and the elimination of gender inequalities, a news release said.

A specific focus was placed on fostering inclusion and empowerment of women in economic activities, with a special reference to Pakistan. The dialogue aimed at expanding the framework to enable women to participate freely as overseas workers.

Ambassador Paula Narvez commended the dedicated efforts of Jawad Sohrab Malik in advancing these crucial agendas. The meeting underscored the shared commitment to creating an environment that upholds principles of equality and social responsibility, particularly in the context of international migration.

"This collaborative effort aligns with the vision of the Pakistani Government to ensure that overseas employment opportunities are accessible to all, irrespective of gender. The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering inclusive policies and promoting the welfare of Pakistani workers abroad" remarked the SAPM at the conclusion of the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Chile Women All Government Employment

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed A ..

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram for collective efforts fo ..

51 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar urges effective anti-polio drive

DC Sanghar urges effective anti-polio drive

51 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appro ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves desilting of 15300 miles l ..

51 minutes ago
 Memorial reference for Ahmed Salim on Tuesday

Memorial reference for Ahmed Salim on Tuesday

59 minutes ago
 PML-N believes in country's progress: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N believes in country's progress: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
Work on 36 city roads to be started soon: Dr Jamal

Work on 36 city roads to be started soon: Dr Jamal

1 hour ago
 SC dismisses BHC verdict about changing in delimit ..

SC dismisses BHC verdict about changing in delimitations

1 hour ago
 Women, non-Muslim candidates to be issued nominati ..

Women, non-Muslim candidates to be issued nomination papers for NA, Provincial A ..

1 hour ago
 Pak, Iran FMs discuss Gaza situation, recent terro ..

Pak, Iran FMs discuss Gaza situation, recent terrorist attack in Iran

1 hour ago
 Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

1 hour ago
 RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies fo ..

RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies for advertising unapproved housi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan