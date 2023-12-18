Jawad Sohrab Malik meets President ECOSOC in Riyadh

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, on Monday engaged in a significant meeting with President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations Ambassador Paula Narvez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, on Monday engaged in a significant meeting with President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations Ambassador Paula Narvez.

The heart of the discussion revolved around critical themes of migration dynamics, the imperative for equal opportunities, social responsibility, and the elimination of gender inequalities, a news release said.

A specific focus was placed on fostering inclusion and empowerment of women in economic activities, with a special reference to Pakistan. The dialogue aimed at expanding the framework to enable women to participate freely as overseas workers.

Ambassador Paula Narvez commended the dedicated efforts of Jawad Sohrab Malik in advancing these crucial agendas. The meeting underscored the shared commitment to creating an environment that upholds principles of equality and social responsibility, particularly in the context of international migration.

"This collaborative effort aligns with the vision of the Pakistani Government to ensure that overseas employment opportunities are accessible to all, irrespective of gender. The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering inclusive policies and promoting the welfare of Pakistani workers abroad" remarked the SAPM at the conclusion of the meeting.