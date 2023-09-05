Jawad Sohrab SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis visits WWF

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development recently visited the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) to review the initiatives and programs of the WWF to enhance workers' welfare in the country.

An official source told APP here on Tuesday, during his visit to the WWF Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik SAPM has received a comprehensive briefing from Zulfiqar Ahmad, Secretary WWF.

The briefing covered a range of ongoing projects and initiatives being undertaken by WWF to improve the welfare of workers in the country.

The Secretary WWF highlighted the positive impact of these projects on the lives of workers and their families. Additionally, the Secretary WWF also highlighted the challenges that WWF faces that could potentially affect the successful implementation of workers' welfare programs, he added.

He said that during the visit, Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik held meetings with the WWF officials and visited different sections of WWF to get a better understanding of the organization's schemes and to look for potential areas for development.