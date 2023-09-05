Open Menu

Jawad Sohrab SAPM On Overseas Pakistanis Visits WWF

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Jawad Sohrab SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis visits WWF

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development recently visited the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) to review the initiatives and programs of the WWF to enhance workers' welfare in the country.

An official source told APP here on Tuesday, during his visit to the WWF Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik SAPM has received a comprehensive briefing from Zulfiqar Ahmad, Secretary WWF.

The briefing covered a range of ongoing projects and initiatives being undertaken by WWF to improve the welfare of workers in the country.

The Secretary WWF highlighted the positive impact of these projects on the lives of workers and their families. Additionally, the Secretary WWF also highlighted the challenges that WWF faces that could potentially affect the successful implementation of workers' welfare programs, he added.

He said that during the visit, Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik held meetings with the WWF officials and visited different sections of WWF to get a better understanding of the organization's schemes and to look for potential areas for development.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit From

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

5 minutes ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

2 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

2 hours ago
IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

14 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan