Jawad Tariq Assumes Charge As DIG Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Muhammad Jawad Tariq officially took charge as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad on Thursday, replacing Ali Raza, who has been posted as DIG Security and Headquarters.

A public relations officer told APP that upon assuming his responsibilities, DIG Tariq emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of citizens.

"It must be clear to everyone that we all have a shared responsibility to enforce the law and protect the lives and property of citizens.

We must perform our duties with utmost dedication, and no one, including myself, is above the law," he stated.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Khan has been appointed as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad.

