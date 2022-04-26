Jawad Zafar Chief Operating Officer of PIA passes away

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 06:02 PM

Chief Operating Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Commodore Jawad Zafar died of sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Operating Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Commodore Jawad Zafar died of sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Renowned Air Force Fighter Pilot Jawad Zafar was the recipient of sword of Honor and was conferred with many awards by the Government of Pakistan for his services.

Jawad Zafar joined PIA on deputation from Air Force in October 2018 and appointed as Chief Operating Officer.

He remained the right hand of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and restructured PIA's operations and created new business plans.

Acting CEO of PIA Amir Hayat and all PIA employees expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Jawad Zafar.

