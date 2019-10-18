(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister's on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq said on Friday the Jawan Program, one of PTI government's flagship initiatives, is the best ever program for the welfare and development of youth in the history of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister's on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq said on Friday the Jawan Program, one of PTI government's flagship initiatives, is the best ever program for the welfare and development of youth in the history of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated this comprehensive program for youth to provide them business opportunities. Youth is the major portion of population of the country and the incumbent government realizes the importance of strengthening this segment of the society.

He said, introducing entrepreneurship culture to the deserving youth will bring fruitful impact on the financial front of the country. The next generation grows up in a different environment where law and the Constitution is respected, he added.

He was hopeful that it is highly imperative for the youth to generate new and innovative business ideas and play their positive role for the development of the country. Youth should take full advantage of this opportunity and utilize this in a very honest manner.