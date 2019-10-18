UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Jawan Program" Best Ever In The History Of Pakistan: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister's On Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister's on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq said on Friday the Jawan Program, one of PTI government's flagship initiatives, is the best ever program for the welfare and development of youth in the history of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister's on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq said on Friday the Jawan Program, one of PTI government's flagship initiatives, is the best ever program for the welfare and development of youth in the history of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated this comprehensive program for youth to provide them business opportunities. Youth is the major portion of population of the country and the incumbent government realizes the importance of strengthening this segment of the society.

He said, introducing entrepreneurship culture to the deserving youth will bring fruitful impact on the financial front of the country. The next generation grows up in a different environment where law and the Constitution is respected, he added.

He was hopeful that it is highly imperative for the youth to generate new and innovative business ideas and play their positive role for the development of the country. Youth should take full advantage of this opportunity and utilize this in a very honest manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Government Best

Recent Stories

Islamic world resurges into knowledge domain despi ..

1 minute ago

Almost 1 in 3 (31%) Pakistanis hold the PPP govern ..

9 minutes ago

Ayesha Omar says just an accident changed her enti ..

16 minutes ago

Increasing hunger a threat to the country: Mian Za ..

17 minutes ago

Masood appeals to UK to help lift siege, end carna ..

20 minutes ago

Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.