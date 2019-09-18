UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jazbanda, Kumrat Valleys New Additions To KP Tourism's Destinations: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:24 PM

Jazbanda, Kumrat valleys new additions to KP tourism's destinations: Minister

Provincial Minister for Tourism, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan here Wednesday said scenic Kumrat and Jazbanda valleys in Upper Dir district were the new addition to tourism destinations in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where maximum facilities would be provided to domestic and foreign tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Tourism, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan here Wednesday said scenic Kumrat and Jazbanda valleys in Upper Dir district were the new addition to tourism destinations in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where maximum facilities would be provided to domestic and foreign tourists.

He said government was committed to improving facilities in Kumrat and Jazbanda valleys being developed as new tourism's resorts with help of private sectors, he said during his meeting with elders of the area during his visit to Upper Dir district.

The minister said Kumrat was a beautiful valley having a significant potential for tourism to be fully tapped with help of private sector.

Kumrat is one of the scenic valleys of KP and its picturesque and breathtaking spots are attracting travelers and adventurers from all over the Pakistan and world over.

Every summer, thousands of tourists, nature lovers and adventurers from world and different areas of Pakistan, visit Kumrat valley and enjoy its greenery, cool weather, waterfalls and natural beauty.

The visitors can also enjoy the fantastic environment of Kumrat covered with green pastures, snow clad mountains, river Panjkora, foggy mounds and forests, which serve as habitats for a variety of flora and fauna.

The minister said government has allocated a huge amount for promotion of tourism and establishment of new tourism zones and tourism department budget has witnessed 100pc increase in current fiscal year.

Atif Khan said due to new visa initiatives of Federal government, foreign and domestic tourists were increased in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He said problem of unemployment could be addressed through promotion of tourism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Budget Visit Dir Visa All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Transparency, dialogue and greater understanding e ..

26 minutes ago

World Bank chief urges structural reforms amid slo ..

1 minute ago

IHC adjourns hearing of Nawaz Sharif's appeal till ..

3 minutes ago

Protesters attack police station in Kasur after th ..

3 minutes ago

Court approves seven-day physical remand of Maryam ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan president sees his chance after collapse of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.