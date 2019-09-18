Provincial Minister for Tourism, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan here Wednesday said scenic Kumrat and Jazbanda valleys in Upper Dir district were the new addition to tourism destinations in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where maximum facilities would be provided to domestic and foreign tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Tourism, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan here Wednesday said scenic Kumrat and Jazbanda valleys in Upper Dir district were the new addition to tourism destinations in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where maximum facilities would be provided to domestic and foreign tourists.

He said government was committed to improving facilities in Kumrat and Jazbanda valleys being developed as new tourism's resorts with help of private sectors, he said during his meeting with elders of the area during his visit to Upper Dir district.

The minister said Kumrat was a beautiful valley having a significant potential for tourism to be fully tapped with help of private sector.

Kumrat is one of the scenic valleys of KP and its picturesque and breathtaking spots are attracting travelers and adventurers from all over the Pakistan and world over.

Every summer, thousands of tourists, nature lovers and adventurers from world and different areas of Pakistan, visit Kumrat valley and enjoy its greenery, cool weather, waterfalls and natural beauty.

The visitors can also enjoy the fantastic environment of Kumrat covered with green pastures, snow clad mountains, river Panjkora, foggy mounds and forests, which serve as habitats for a variety of flora and fauna.

The minister said government has allocated a huge amount for promotion of tourism and establishment of new tourism zones and tourism department budget has witnessed 100pc increase in current fiscal year.

Atif Khan said due to new visa initiatives of Federal government, foreign and domestic tourists were increased in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He said problem of unemployment could be addressed through promotion of tourism.