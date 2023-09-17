Jazeela Aslam appointed Registrar SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has appointed Ms. Jazeela Aslam as Registrar Supreme Court (SC).

Likewise, Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed had been appointed as Secretary to the CJP while Abdul Saqib is appointed as staff officer, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

It said that before her appointment as Registrar SC, Jazeela Aslam was serving as the District and Sessions Judge Okara, and in the same position, she has served in Kasur and Sialkot. She is the senior most lady District and Sessions Judge in Punjab.

It said that Jazeela Aslam had joined the judicial service as Civil Judge and judicial magistrate in 1994. She has also served as Deputy Solicitor and as an instructor at Federal Judicial academy, besides serving as Director Academic in Punjab Judicial Academy.

Similarly, prior to her appointment, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed was holding the position of Professor and Chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law in Shifa Tameer e Milat University, where he helped to set up Law Department. He has written eleven books and fifty research papers on criminal law, international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic Law, jurisprudence, Qur'anic studies and comparative religion. He has assisted SC as amicus curiae and Federal Shariat Court as the jurist consult in several cases.

It said that Abdul Saqib was serving as Security Officer in Balochistan High Court before his appointment as staff officer to the CJP. He has been sent on deputation in the present Chief Justice's tenure.