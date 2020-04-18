Jazz distributes ration among 15,000 daily wagers via Edhi Foundation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):Jazz with the assistance of Edhi Foundation would distribute ration among 15,000 daily wagers in federal capital, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Friday.

This food ration distribution campaign was a part of the Rs. 1.2 billion COVID19 relief package announced earlier for emergency health services, communicative services, and food rations that vulnerable communities needed amidst the lockdown.

The non-perishable food rations were distributed among families at the Edhi head office in Islamabad, with more distributions to follow in other cities. The food rations are to last an average family for about four weeks.

The #JazzCares initiative was launched early by the leading digital company to step up its support to the government services, including the strained health sector, and to assist with building economic resilience for the most vulnerable in society.

The support included short to mid-term initiatives aimed to limit the negative impact of the pandemic, especially in under-served regions.

"This was an unfolding and evolving situation for all of us, but one thing was certain, these were tough times for those who depended on open markets for their daily bread. These people have no alternatives given the lockdown. Our trust in institutions like Edhi enabled us to provide critical and timely relief." said Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim.

"We are open to all organizations stepping in to serve the network of people we serve and are happy that Jazz was among the first private organizations to reach us," Faisal Edhi, Director at the Edhi Foundation said.

Jazz is working with a variety of partners to ensure quality and streamline relief efforts all over the country.

The company and its management were monitoring the situation closely and will continue to evaluate new projects for providing timely assistance by utilizing its resources and expertise. Jazz has launched a unique portal for this purpose: https://jazz.com.pk/darna-nahin-bachna-hai.