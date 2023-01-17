UrduPoint.com

Jazz Extends Digital Pakistan Fellowship Program To FJWU

January 17, 2023

Jazz extends Digital Pakistan Fellowship Program to FJWU

Jazz, Pakistan's leading digital operator and a part of VEON Group, is extending its Digital Pakistan Fellowship Program to the students of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), the country's first public women university

"The fellowship is designed to engage the youth in a meaningful discourse around tech-based innovation", said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

"It will equip participants with tech insights, thus enabling them to play a pivotal role in building the creative economy based on the Digital Pakistan narrative", the news release added.

Jazz previously launched this fellowship program at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) with the same ambition.

A ceremony was held at FJWU in this regard, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Jazz and FJWU. This industry-academia partnership is a reaffirmation of Jazz's commitment to fostering innovation-led sustainable growth in Pakistan.

The fellowship program will also give participating students the exposure to understand the nuances of tech journalism.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said, "Positively impacting the lives and livelihoods of women is at the heart of everything we do at Jazz. We are always creating new avenues of growth for women and through this partnership, we hope to encourage more women to participate in the tech-based discourse in the country."Jazz's alliance with FJWU is a testament to the telco's commitment to accelerating national development and digital inclusivity. Through this fellowship program, Jazz delivers on the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 5 � Gender Equality, SDG 9 � Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 10 � Reduced Inequality.

