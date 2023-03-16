UrduPoint.com

Jazz Invested Rs 52 Bn To Expand & Upgrade Network In FY 22

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Jazz invested Rs 52 bn to expand & upgrade network in FY 22

Jazz, a leading telecom company invested over Rs 52 billion under its '4G for all' programme in Fiscal Year 2022, taking its overall investment in Pakistan to $10.4 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Jazz, a leading telecom company invested over Rs 52 billion under its '4G for all' programme in Fiscal Year 2022, taking its overall investment in Pakistan to $10.4 billion.

Moreover, Jazz's total mobile subscriber base reached 73.7 million, with 41.3 million 4G users and 10 million Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) users offering an impressive communication experience.

JazzCash, the most popular mobile wallet in Pakistan, reached 16.4 million monthly active users and 186,000 active merchants, recording 2.1 billion transactions in FY22, with a Gross Transaction Value of Rs 4.

2 trillion.

On the other hand, self-care app Jazz World continued to enjoy strong customer adoption levels, with monthly active users reaching 12.7 million.

At the same time, Pakistan's largest homegrown OTT platform Tamasha now has 4.3 million monthly active users.

CEO of Jazz Aamir Ibrahim said "despite an unprecedented increase in operating costs and restrictions on importing essential telecom equipment, we are making an all-out effort to optimize and enrich customer experience through consistent network investments and our robust digital services portfolio."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Mobile Company Same 4G All Jazz Billion Million

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

22 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

16 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

16 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

13 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

13 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.