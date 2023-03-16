Jazz invested Rs 52 bn to expand & upgrade network in FY 22

Jazz, a leading telecom company invested over Rs 52 billion under its '4G for all' programme in Fiscal Year 2022, taking its overall investment in Pakistan to $10.4 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Jazz, a leading telecom company invested over Rs 52 billion under its '4G for all' programme in Fiscal Year 2022, taking its overall investment in Pakistan to $10.4 billion.

Moreover, Jazz's total mobile subscriber base reached 73.7 million, with 41.3 million 4G users and 10 million Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) users offering an impressive communication experience.

JazzCash, the most popular mobile wallet in Pakistan, reached 16.4 million monthly active users and 186,000 active merchants, recording 2.1 billion transactions in FY22, with a Gross Transaction Value of Rs 4.

2 trillion.

On the other hand, self-care app Jazz World continued to enjoy strong customer adoption levels, with monthly active users reaching 12.7 million.

At the same time, Pakistan's largest homegrown OTT platform Tamasha now has 4.3 million monthly active users.

CEO of Jazz Aamir Ibrahim said "despite an unprecedented increase in operating costs and restrictions on importing essential telecom equipment, we are making an all-out effort to optimize and enrich customer experience through consistent network investments and our robust digital services portfolio."