JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Friday elevated Senior Puisne Judge Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan to the position of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

The commission also approved the elevation of Balochistan Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan to the Supreme Court.

The sources close to the development revealed that both nominations were forwarded to the parliamentary committee following the judicial commission's approval.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan's promotion to the role of Chief Justice comes as Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti is set to retire on March 8.