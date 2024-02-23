JC Okays Name Of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan As New LHC CJ
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2024 | 12:55 PM
The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has approved elevation of Balochistan Chef Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan to the Supreme Court.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Friday elevated Senior Puisne Judge Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan to the position of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.
The commission also approved the elevation of Balochistan Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan to the Supreme Court.
The sources close to the development revealed that both nominations were forwarded to the parliamentary committee following the judicial commission's approval.
Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan's promotion to the role of Chief Justice comes as Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti is set to retire on March 8.
Recent Stories
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inter-collegiate girls Handball tournament held6 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall in Balochistan, upper parts of country may disrupt roads, cause flash flooding: PMD16 minutes ago
-
One killed,another injured in firing incident26 minutes ago
-
Steps to be taken to curb corruption, red tapism culture, says new Commissioner26 minutes ago
-
Int’l Conference on 'Role of Media in Enhancing the Global Connectivity through BRI' held35 minutes ago
-
BISE issues 176,359 roll number slips for matric exam45 minutes ago
-
All possible facilities to be ensured for Hujjaj intending hajj 2024 : minister46 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for attempting to dent IMF programme46 minutes ago
-
Road safety awareness, training camp held56 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today59 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges UN to resolve long-pending Kashmir dispute1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in 10 operations1 hour ago