JC recommends appointment of six additional judges in SHC

Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday in a meeting recommended appointing six additional judges in Sindh High Court (SHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday in a meeting recommended appointing six additional judges in Sindh High Court (SHC).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial chaired the meeting.

The commission recommended appointing Amjad Ali Bohio, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Arbab Ali Bakro, Jawad Akbar Sarwana, Sana Akram Minhas and Khadim Hussin Somro as additional judges of the SHC.

The judicial commission sent the recommendations to the Parliamentary Committee for final approval.