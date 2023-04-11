Close
JC To Decide Permanent Appointment Of CJ PHC On April 13

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

JC to decide permanent appointment of CJ PHC on April 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Bar Council welcomed the Judicial Commission meeting for the permanent appointment of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.

"Chairman Judicial Commission has convened a meeting on April 13," said a press release issued here.

The Judicial Commission (JC) welcomed the decision of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to convene a meeting.

"The KP Bar Council has cancelled its April 12 meeting after calling the Judicial Commission meeting," said Chairman KP Bar Council Zarbadshah.

