JCAT conducted at Lahore, Multan centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The 19th Joint Centralised Admission Test (JCAT) was conducted under the supervision of the King Edward Medical University on the direction of the Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram and the Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi.

According to the sources on Friday, the exam was held simultaneously in Lahore and Multan centrse with the special efforts of the health secretary keeping in mind the number and convenience of the candidates. As many as 11 halls of the Punjab University and seven halls of the Nishtar Medical University Multan were managed for the test.

A total of 3498 candidates appeared in this examination including 2429 doctors in Lahore centre and 1069 doctors in Multan centre participated in the exam. About 170 foreign doctors were also participated in this examination. Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz visited the examination centres and reviewed the arrangements.

All preparation and supervision of this examination was done by Chief Controller of Examinations Professor Muhammad Haroon Hamid and Registrar Dr. Riasat Ali along with the examination staff. As per the departmental instructions, special arrangements were made for disabled and sick candidates in which the medical team of the Mayo Hospital and the staff of 1122 were present. The Multan centre had the support of Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Professor Rana Altaf and Principal Professor Rashid Qamar. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor and the inspection team expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements, terming the examination as standard. Department of Examinations King Edward Medical University keeping its traditions will announce the result of this examination with the help of modern technology within 48 hours which will be displayed on the official website of the King Edward Medical University.