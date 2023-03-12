UrduPoint.com

JCAT Conducted At Lahore, Multan Centres

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

JCAT conducted at Lahore, Multan centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The 19th Joint Centralised Admission Test (JCAT) was conducted under the supervision of the King Edward Medical University on the direction of the Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram and the Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi.

According to the sources on Friday, the exam was held simultaneously in Lahore and Multan centrse with the special efforts of the health secretary keeping in mind the number and convenience of the candidates. As many as 11 halls of the Punjab University and seven halls of the Nishtar Medical University Multan were managed for the test.

A total of 3498 candidates appeared in this examination including 2429 doctors in Lahore centre and 1069 doctors in Multan centre participated in the exam. About 170 foreign doctors were also participated in this examination. Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz visited the examination centres and reviewed the arrangements.

All preparation and supervision of this examination was done by Chief Controller of Examinations Professor Muhammad Haroon Hamid and Registrar Dr. Riasat Ali along with the examination staff. As per the departmental instructions, special arrangements were made for disabled and sick candidates in which the medical team of the Mayo Hospital and the staff of 1122 were present. The Multan centre had the support of Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Professor Rana Altaf and Principal Professor Rashid Qamar. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor and the inspection team expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements, terming the examination as standard. Department of Examinations King Edward Medical University keeping its traditions will announce the result of this examination with the help of modern technology within 48 hours which will be displayed on the official website of the King Edward Medical University.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Technology Punjab Rashid Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.