Open Menu

JCP Approves Nomination Of Justice Irfan Saadat As SC Judge

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 08:46 PM

JCP approves nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat as SC judge

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday unanimously approved the nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, as a judge of the Supreme Court.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday unanimously approved the nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, as a judge of the Supreme Court.

"A meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (‘Commission’) was convened to consider the nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan," a press release said.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa stated that Justice Irfan Saadat Khan met the stipulated requirement as he was knowledgeable, well-experienced and versartile, had an upright character, and was also the most senior Judge among the chief justices and judges of all the high courts.

All the JPC members present in the meeting unanimously approved the nomination, which was also endorsed in writing by the Law Minister, who was abroad.

The nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan by the Commission will be sent to the Parliamentary Committee.

The other item on the agenda of the meeting was to determine the criteria for appointment of high court judges. The CJP had written to the JCP members and had sought their views. Copies of the suggestions that were received were provided to the members, who sought time to consider the same.

It was decided to extend the date for receiving of submissions till October 27, which will be considered in the next meeting of the Commission.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Sindh High Court Law Minister Same October All Court

Recent Stories

LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu D ..

Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi carry out a Tabletop Exer ..

9 minutes ago
 National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25t ..

National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25th edition at Expo Centre Sharj ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry ..

Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry Promotion Agency sign MoU to ..

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's success ..

Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's successes in operations for regional ..

10 minutes ago
 PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gall ..

PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gallery to complement Safar Exhibi ..

7 minutes ago
117 Engineering students show compassion through b ..

117 Engineering students show compassion through blood donation

8 minutes ago
 SMBBMU organizes awareness session regarding breas ..

SMBBMU organizes awareness session regarding breast cancer

7 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after concluding his visit ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after concluding his visit to China

7 minutes ago
 Rs.379.1 mln fine imposed on 3049 power pilferers ..

Rs.379.1 mln fine imposed on 3049 power pilferers in 42 days

7 minutes ago
 Israel army orders evacuation of northern city aft ..

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

26 minutes ago
 Biden requests $106 bln package, including Ukraine ..

Biden requests $106 bln package, including Ukraine, Israel funds

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan