JCP Extends Tenure Of Three SHC Additional Judges For One Year

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

JCP extends tenure of three SHC additional judges for one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday extended the tenure of three Additional Judges of the Sindh High Court for one year.

A meeting of the Judicial Commission chaired by the Chief Justice was held in the Supreme Court to consider regularization of three additional judges of the Sindh High Court.

However, the Judicial Commission approved the extension of the three judges for another one year.

The three edition judges of the Sindh High Court include Justice Rashida Asad, Justice Abdul Mubeen Lakho and Justice Zulfiqar Sangi.

The matter has been referred to the Parliamentary Committee for Judges Appointment for one-year extension.

More Stories From Pakistan

