UrduPoint.com

JCP Meeting Considering Regularization Of 13 Additional Judges Of LHC Postponed

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 09:50 PM

JCP meeting considering regularization of 13 additional judges of LHC postponed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday postponed meeting regarding regularisation of 13 additional judges of Lahore High Court (LHC) due to illness of the Chief Justice LHC.

The Judicial Commission was to consider the tenure of Additional Judges Sohail Nasir, Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem, Justice Nadeem Arshad, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafique, Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Justice Shan Gul and Justice Raheel Kamran.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Nasir Shakeel

Recent Stories

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants wo ..

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants worth Rs 254.187 bln for FY 2018 ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bu ..

Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bushra Rind

31 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to ..

ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to promote academia-industry link ..

31 minutes ago
 Two held for violating Sound System Act

Two held for violating Sound System Act

31 minutes ago
 District admin directs for measures to clean drain ..

District admin directs for measures to clean drains before monsoon: Tariq Marwat ..

31 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.