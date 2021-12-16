JCP meeting on Dec 23 on PHC additional judges appointment

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on December 23 to consider the appointment of seven Peshawar High Court (PHC) additional judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on December 23 to consider the appointment of seven Peshawar High Court (PHC) additional judges.

The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court had proposed a list of seven nominees to the JCP.

The meeting will consider the Names of Advocate Yousuf Khan, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shumail Ahmed Butt, Advocate Fahim Wali, Advocate Kamran Hayat and Advocate Naveed Akhtar. The meeting will also consider the names of District and Sessions Judge Shahid Khan and District and Sessions Judge Fazal Subhan.

According to Article 175-A of the constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the names to parliamentary committees for appointment of judges in superior judges.