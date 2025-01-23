JCP Nominates 12 Additional Judges For SHC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has nominated 12 Names for appointment as additional judges at the Sindh High Court and extended the tenure of the Constitutional Bench at SHC for a period of six months.
Meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was held Thursday in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan for considering the appointment of Additional Judges for High Court of Sindh.
The Commission nominated Ms. Tasneem Sultana, District and Session Judge (DSJ), Mr. Khalid Hussain Shahani, DSJ, Mr. Miran Muhammad Shah, Advocate Supreme Court (ASC), Mr. Abdul Hamid Bhurgri, ASC, Mr. Ali Haider Ada, Advocate, Mr. Jan Ali Junejo, ASC, Mr.
Muhammad Hasan (Akber), Advocate General Sindh, Mr. Muhammad Jaffer Raza, ASC, Mr. Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi, ASC, Mr. Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, ASC, Mr. Riazat Ali Sahar, ASC and Syed Fiaz ul Hassan Shah, ASC for appointment as Additional Judges of High Court of Sindh, by majority of the total membership of the Judicial Commission.
The Judicial Commission of Pakistan by majority also extended the term of Judges of the Constitutional Benches of High Court of Sindh for a period of six months.
The Chairperson appreciated the services rendered by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for developing a web portal for the proceeding of the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.
