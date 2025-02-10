JCP Nominates 7 Judges For Appointment In SCP
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan in its much awaited meeting has finalized seven judges of various High Court for appointment as Judges at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The meeting recommended Mr. Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan, Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh, Mr. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Judge, High Court of Sindh, Mr. Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Judge, Peshawar High Court, Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court and Mr. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.
The Commission also by majority of its total membership nominated Mr. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge, Islamabad High Court for appointment as Acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, was held today for considering the nominations for appointment of Judges of the High Courts in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad at 2:00 pm.
In the meeting, the commission, by majority of its total membership nominated the Judges for their appointment as Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
