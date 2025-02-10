Open Menu

JCP Nominates 7 Judges For Appointment In SCP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM

JCP nominates 7 judges for appointment in SCP

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan in its much awaited meeting has finalized seven judges of various High Court for appointment as Judges at the Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan in its much awaited meeting has finalized seven judges of various High Court for appointment as Judges at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting recommended Mr. Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan, Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh, Mr. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Judge, High Court of Sindh, Mr. Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Judge, Peshawar High Court, Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court and Mr. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.

The Commission also by majority of its total membership nominated Mr. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge, Islamabad High Court for appointment as Acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, was held today for considering the nominations for appointment of Judges of the High Courts in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad at 2:00 pm.

In the meeting, the commission, by majority of its total membership nominated the Judges for their appointment as Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embass ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

39 seconds ago
 Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on care ..

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

41 seconds ago
 Foreign investors to be provided all possible faci ..

Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..

42 seconds ago
 Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

44 seconds ago
 Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

45 seconds ago
 DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary O ..

DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

2 minutes ago
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange betwe ..

MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

4 minutes ago
 Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented i ..

Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly

4 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to ..

Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s ass ..

DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer

7 minutes ago
 Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues ..

Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..

5 minutes ago
 Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for ..

Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan