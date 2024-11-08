Open Menu

JCP Nominates All Judges Of SHC For Constitutional Benches

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday nominated all existing judges of Sindh High Court (SHC) as judges of constitutional benches for expeditious disposal of the existing huge backlog of cases.

This arrangement will remain effective until 24th November 2024. The matter will again be taken by the commission on 25th November.

The second meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, constituted under the 26 Constitutional Amendment, was held in the Supreme Court here.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman of the JCP to consider a single point agenda of formation of a Constitutional Bench within the High Court of Sindh.

It was attended by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail (via video link); Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice High Court of Sindh, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice; Mansoor Usman Awan, Attorney-General for Pakistan; Senator Farooq Hamid Naek; Senator Syed Shibli Faraz; Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Member of the National Assembly; Umar Ayub Khan, Member of the National Assembly; Ms.

Roshan Khurshid Barucha, Zia u1 Hassan Lanjar, Minister of law Government of Sindh and Qurban Ali Malano, member Sindh Bar Council. The Registrar of the Supreme Court also attended as Secretary to the Commission.

Following an extensive and thoughtful exchange of views, the commission unanimously endorsed the proposal put forth by Chief Justice of the High Court of Sindh, Mr. Justice Muhammad Shah Siddiqui that all the existing Judges of the High Court are nominated to be the Judges of Constitutional Benches for expeditious disposal of the existing huge backlog of cases.

