JCP nominates Ejaz Swati as CJ BCH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has unanimously nominated Muhammad Ejaz Swati as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Baluchistan. He is currently working as Acting CJ BHC.

Meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was held today at the Conference Room of the Supreme Court premises for considering the nominations for appointment of Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan.

The Commission, by consensus, nominated Mr. Muhammad Ejaz Swati, Acting Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan for his appointment as Chief Justice of High Court of Balochistan.