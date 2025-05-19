Open Menu

JCP Nominates Ejaz Swati As CJ BCH

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM

JCP nominates Ejaz Swati as CJ BCH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has unanimously nominated Muhammad Ejaz Swati as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Baluchistan. He is currently working as Acting CJ BHC.

Meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was held today at the Conference Room of the Supreme Court premises for considering the nominations for appointment of Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan.

The Commission, by consensus, nominated Mr. Muhammad Ejaz Swati, Acting Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan for his appointment as Chief Justice of High Court of Balochistan.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

2 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

2 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

2 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

5 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

23 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan