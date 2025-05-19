JCP Nominates Ejaz Swati As CJ BCH
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has unanimously nominated Muhammad Ejaz Swati as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Baluchistan. He is currently working as Acting CJ BHC.
Meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was held today at the Conference Room of the Supreme Court premises for considering the nominations for appointment of Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan.
The Commission, by consensus, nominated Mr. Muhammad Ejaz Swati, Acting Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan for his appointment as Chief Justice of High Court of Balochistan.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JCP nominates Ejaz Swati as CJ BCH2 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to complete WASA’s projects for supplying water to public in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to ensure transparency in public welfare projects2 minutes ago
-
Fire flares up again in Margalla Hills; over 70 firefighters battling blaze2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments on plea of Gandapur12 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to conduct soil testing12 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather in Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
Resilient agriculture imperative for food security: experts22 minutes ago
-
Civil Service trainees briefed on cultural revival initiatives31 minutes ago
-
Losses of lives, properties in windstorm grieves PPP leader31 minutes ago
-
PTI to send delegations abroad to highlight Indian aggression : Shibli Faraz31 minutes ago
-
PM youth program focal person visits UoS to promote empowerment initiatives31 minutes ago