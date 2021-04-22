UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JCP Recommends Appointments Of 12 New Additional Judges In Lahore High Court

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:23 PM

JCP recommends appointments of 12 new additional judges in Lahore High Court

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Thursday recommended the appointment of 12 new additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Thursday recommended the appointment of 12 new additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The JCP met here under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Senior judges of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Law Minister and other members attended the meeting.

The nominees include Shan Gul, the Punjab additional advocate general, Ali Zia Bajwa, Abid Hussain Chatta, Barrister Tanvir Sultan, Raheel Kamran Sheikh, Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Anwaar Hussain, Tariq Nadeem, the assistant advocate general, Ahmad Nadeem Arshed and Amjad Rafique, the Punjab additional prosecutor, as well as district and sessions judges Safdar Salim Shahid and Shakil Ahmed.

The JCP had referred the recommendations to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Punjab Law Minister

Recent Stories

Belarusian Pro-Opposition Ex-Athlete Herasimenia P ..

4 minutes ago

NATO on End of Military Drills in Southern Russia: ..

4 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

US Should Treat Gun Violence Like Drunk-Driving, C ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh High Court bars SPSC from conducting exams, ..

8 minutes ago

Bolsonaro pledges Brazil will go carbon neutral by ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.