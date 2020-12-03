JCP recommends Babar Sattar, Tariq Jahangiri as Islamabad High Court judges

(@FahadShabbir)

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has recommended Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has recommended Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The committee met on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Senior most judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice and senior most judge of the Islamabad High Court, law Minister, Attorney General, Member of Pakistan Bar Council and Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) attended the meeting.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.