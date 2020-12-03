UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JCP Recommends Babar Sattar, Tariq Jahangiri As Islamabad High Court Judges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:42 PM

JCP recommends Babar Sattar, Tariq Jahangiri as Islamabad High Court judges

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has recommended Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has recommended Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The committee met on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Senior most judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice and senior most judge of the Islamabad High Court, law Minister, Attorney General, Member of Pakistan Bar Council and Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) attended the meeting.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

1 minute ago

C.African court rejects ex-president Bozize's elec ..

3 minutes ago

Clay quells hunger in famine-hit Madagascar

3 minutes ago

DRAP introduces online medicines' safety mechanism ..

4 minutes ago

PM laid foundation for development of Gilgit: PTI ..

8 minutes ago

31989 corona tests conducted in Swat so far

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.