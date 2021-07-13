JCP recommends CJ BHC Jamal Khan Mandokhel as Supreme Court judge

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:49 PM

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday recommended the name of Chief Justice (CJ) Balochistan High Court (BHC) Jamal Khan Mandokhel as judge Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday recommended the name of Chief Justice (CJ) Balochistan High Court (BHC) Jamal Khan Mandokhel as judge Supreme Court.

A meeting of the JCP chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed considered the nomination of the new judge of the Supreme Court.

The judicial commission's meeting has recommended the name of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel as judge Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

