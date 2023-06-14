UrduPoint.com

JCP Recommends Elevation Of PHC Chief Justice As SC Judge

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 08:11 PM

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday unanimously approved the nomination of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali as judge Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday unanimously approved the nomination of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali as judge Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A meeting of the JCP was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to consider the elevation of Justice Musarrat Hilali to the apex court.

Justice Hilali's name would now be sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment for approval.

The JCP is responsible for approving the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and five high courts of the country.

The chief justice of Pakistan also heads the commission as its chairman.

The body comprises four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, Federal law minister, the attorney general for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council.

The provincial and Islamabad bar councils each nominate a representative as a JCP member.

According to Article 175-A of the constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the Names to parliamentary committees for appointment of judges in superior courts.

