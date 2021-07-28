JCP Recommends Elevation Of Sindh High Court Judge To SC
Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:15 PM
The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday recommended the elevation of Sindh High Court (SHC) judge Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to the Supreme Court (SC)
A meeting of the JCP chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed considered the nomination of the new SC judge.
Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP recommends for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.