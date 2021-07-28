JCP recommends elevation of Sindh High Court judge to SC

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday recommended the elevation of Sindh High Court (SHC) judge Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to the Supreme Court (SC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday recommended the elevation of Sindh High Court (SHC) judge Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to the Supreme Court (SC).

A meeting of the JCP chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed considered the nomination of the new SC judge.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP recommends for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.