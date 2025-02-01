JCP Recommends For Appointment Of Additional Judges In PHC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan held in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Saturday for considering the nomination for appointment of Additional Judges in Peshawar High Court (PHC).
According to a press release issued by Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Commission recommended for appointment as Additional Judges in the Peshawar High Court Muhammad Tariq Afridi, Advocate Supreme Court, Abdul Fayaz, Advocate Supreme Court, Farah Jamshed, District and Sessions Judge, Inam Ullah Khan, District and Sessions Judge, Sabit Ullah Khan, Advocate Supreme Court, Salah ud Din, Advocate, Sadiq Ali, Advocate Supreme Court, Syed Mudasser Ameer, Advocate Supreme Court, Aurangzeb, Advocate and Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah, Advocate Supreme Court.
The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalization of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.
The Chairperson also appreciated the services rendered by the staff of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for assisting the members in using the web portal for the proceeding of the meeting.
