JCP recommends Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan as CJ Balochistan High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has recommended Justice Naeem Akhar Afghan as ChiefJustice Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The committee met here under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Senior most judges of the Supreme Court, law minister, attorney general and member of Pakistan Bar Council attended the meeting.

The post of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court was vacant due to elevation of Chief Justice BHC Jamal Khan Mandokhel as judge Supreme Court.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.