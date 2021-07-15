UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JCP Recommends Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan As CJ Balochistan High Court

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

JCP recommends Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan as CJ Balochistan High Court

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has recommended Justice Naeem Akhar Afghan as ChiefJustice Balochistan High Court (BHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has recommended Justice Naeem Akhar Afghan as ChiefJustice Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The committee met here under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Senior most judges of the Supreme Court, law minister, attorney general and member of Pakistan Bar Council attended the meeting.

The post of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court was vacant due to elevation of Chief Justice BHC Jamal Khan Mandokhel as judge Supreme Court.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Balochistan Supreme Court Law Minister Post Court

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for most parts of KP

26 seconds ago

Control room set up to monitor monsoon situation

27 seconds ago

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

1 hour ago

Sindh govt fails to control inflation before Eid: ..

29 seconds ago

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

30 seconds ago

Pb govt offering Rs 6.32b subsidy to enhance paddy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.