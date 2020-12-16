JCP recommends Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan as PHC CJ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Wednesday recommended Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan as Peshawar High Court (PHC) chief justice (CJ).

The committee met here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

Senior most judges of the Supreme Court, law minister, attorney general, member of Pakistan Bar Council and Islamabad Bar Council attended the meeting.

The PHC CJ post was vacant due to the death of Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

Under the Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP recommends for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.