JCP recommends nine names for appointment as Additional Judges LHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan Thursday recommended nine Names for appointment as Additional Judges at the Lahore High Court by a majority vote in its meeting at the Supreme Court of Pakistan premises.

The names finalized for appointment as Additional Judges, LHC include Advocates, Supreme Court Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Sardar Akbar Ali, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Malik Javid Iqbal Wains, Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Khalid Ishaq, Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid and Ch Sultan Mahmood.

The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalization of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

The Chairperson appreciated the services rendered by the staff of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for assisting the members in using the web portal for the proceeding of the meeting.

Before commencement of the proceedings the members collectively offered heartfelt condolences on the passing of wife of Akhtar Hussain, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan/Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan.