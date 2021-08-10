UrduPoint.com

JCP Recommends SHC CJ Justice Sheikh's Nomination As Adhoc SC Judge

Tue 10th August 2021

JCP recommends SHC CJ Justice Sheikh's nomination as adhoc SC judge

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved the nomination of Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as adhoc judge of the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved the nomination of Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as adhoc judge of the Supreme Court.

A meeting of the JCP chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed considered the nomination of the new judge of the Supreme Court.

The judicial commission's meeting has recommended the name of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as adhoc judge Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

