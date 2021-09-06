UrduPoint.com

JCP To Consider Justice Ayesha's Elevation To Supreme Court On Sept 9

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:55 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on September 9 to consider the elevation of Lahore High Court judge Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court

The JCP meeting will be presided over by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

According to Article 175-A of the constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the Names to parliamentary committee for appointment of judges in superior judges.

