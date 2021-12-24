(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on January 6 to reconsider the elevation of Lahore High Court judge Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court.

The JCP meeting will be presided over by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. According to Article 175-A of the constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the Names to a parliamentary committee for the appointment of judges in superior judges.