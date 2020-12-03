JCP to decide lawyers’ names for their appointment as judges of high courts

(@fidahassanain)

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed will preside over the meeting of the Judicial Commission to deliberate on the proposed names for their appointment as judges of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar high courts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will hold meeting today to discuss the matter of judges’ appointment in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar High Courts.

Former Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and prominent lawyer Babar Sattar are also among many other lawyers whose Names are under consideration for appointment as judge of high court judge.

The commission is also likely to consider elevation to fill vacant office of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice after the death of Chief Justice Waqar Seth due to Covid-19 last month.