ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Monday proposed to extend the tenure of three Additional Judges of Peshawar High Court (PHC) for one year.

The JCP met here under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth withdrew the four Names sent for appointment of additional judges.

The chief justice PHC withdrew the names of Registrar PHC Khawaja Waheed-Ud-Din, lawyer Inam Khan and two Sessions judges Fazal Subhan and Younas Khan.

The meeting also considered the permanence of four judges of the PHC, after which the JCP proposed a one-year extension in the tenure of three judges of the high court. The commission did not extend the tenure of Additional Judge Ahmed Ali. The JCP extended one year tenure of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmed.