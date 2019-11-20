UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JDC Group At FSA Visit Senate

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:15 PM

JDC group at FSA visit Senate

A group of 19 participants of 27th Junior Diplomatic Course (JDC) at the Foreign Service Academy (FSA) visited the Senate and were briefed about the role and functions of the Upper House of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A group of 19 participants of 27th Junior Diplomatic Course (JDC) at the Foreign Service academy (FSA) visited the Senate and were briefed about the role and functions of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The group was comprising of junior diplomats from 14 friendly countries, a press release said.

The Senate Secretariat gave briefing regarding the constitutional scheme, rationale behind the idea of a bi-cameral legislature and consequently the creation of Senate, number of seats in the Senate, its role as the House of Federation, electoral process, the mechanism of House and Committee business and empowerment of Senate over the course of years.

It was followed by an interactive question answer session whereby the participants raised questions regarding the importance of reserved seats, the trichotomy of power, and the committee system.

The visiting group was later given a guided tour of the Senate Museum and were shown how the Senate has evolved over the years.

Related Topics

Senate Business Parliament From

Recent Stories

Umar and Salman score big to give Central Punjab e ..

5 seconds ago

Emirates announces US$ 16 billion order for 50 A35 ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

10 minutes ago

4,605 arrested for kite-flying in Lahore

33 seconds ago

China stands ready to provide platform for intra-A ..

35 seconds ago

Target killer of MQM-London involved in alleged 96 ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.