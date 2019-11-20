JDC group at FSA visit Senate

A group of 19 participants of 27th Junior Diplomatic Course (JDC) at the Foreign Service Academy (FSA) visited the Senate and were briefed about the role and functions of the Upper House of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A group of 19 participants of 27th Junior Diplomatic Course (JDC) at the Foreign Service academy (FSA) visited the Senate and were briefed about the role and functions of the Upper House of the Parliament

The group was comprising of junior diplomats from 14 friendly countries, a press release said.

The Senate Secretariat gave briefing regarding the constitutional scheme, rationale behind the idea of a bi-cameral legislature and consequently the creation of Senate, number of seats in the Senate, its role as the House of Federation, electoral process, the mechanism of House and Committee business and empowerment of Senate over the course of years.

It was followed by an interactive question answer session whereby the participants raised questions regarding the importance of reserved seats, the trichotomy of power, and the committee system.

The visiting group was later given a guided tour of the Senate Museum and were shown how the Senate has evolved over the years.