JDW Dispels Impressions Of Favoritism In Allocation Of Sugar Export Quota
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:19 PM
JDW Sugar Mills has dispelled the impressions of favoritism in the allocation of sugar export quotas
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) JDW Sugar Mills has dispelled the impressions of favoritism in the allocation of sugar export quotas. The spokesperson for JDW Sugar Mills on Thursday clarified that the allocation of export quotas was strictly production-based and conformed to the formula devised by the Federal government.
It has come to our notice that misleading news is being circulated, alleging that JDW Sugar Mills has received the largest export quota due to favoritism from the government. This claim is entirely baseless and inaccurate, the spokesperson said and added that the allocation of export quotas was determined by the government based on the production levels of each sugar mill.
"This established criterion has been consistently applied for years. All 41 sugar mills in the country have agreed to this allocation method without raising any objections. They are in full agreement with the formula devised by the federal government, which allocates export quotas proportionately based on production".
As JDW Sugar Mills is the largest producer of sugar in Pakistan, it naturally receives a proportionate quota in accordance with its production levels. This formula was devised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, and the figures used for production are certified by the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, the spokesman added.
