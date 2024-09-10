Jealousy; Brother Kills Younger In Swabi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The police in Swabi district on Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old boy who killed his 12-year-old younger brother in a jealousy..
Topi police said the body of a 12-year-old boy, identified as Muhammad Kashif, was found in bushes near his home in the Zarobi area. The body had strangulation marks on the neck and the killer had left no clues to avert tracing.
Police said DPO Swabi while taking a strong notice of the incident directed DSP Topi, Hassan Khan and SHO Haroon Khan to trace the killer at all cost and bring him before the court of law.
SHO Haroon Khan, Additional SHO Saidul Amin Khan and their team thoroughly inspected the crime scene and CCTV footage of the area and arrested the elder brother of the deceased named Anas, son of Fazal Rohan on suspension.
During investigation Anas confessed to killing his younger brother, saying that his parents used to love Kashif more than him and he was jealous of this situation. He told the police that he took his younger brother to the nearby buses and strangled him with nylon rope.
Topi police, after registering a case against him, started further investigation.
APP/shb/vak
Recent Stories
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six FWMC workers injured on road2 minutes ago
-
Blind Cricket World Cup to be played in Pakistan from Nov 212 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH stresses for implementation of women employment quota11 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests 3 suspects including 2 wanted individuals: 201 Pakistani passports recovered11 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, two arrested11 minutes ago
-
Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): Divine mercy for all creatures11 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination camping target over 0.8 children in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Remarks in PTI public rally challenged Pakistan’s integrity: Khawaja Asif12 minutes ago
-
Passerby killed during clash of groups12 minutes ago
-
KLESF International Challenge to be held from Nov 08-1012 minutes ago
-
16,000 farmers declared eligible for Kisan Card in Multan so far: DC21 minutes ago
-
DC inspects vaccination process of Anti-polio campaign21 minutes ago