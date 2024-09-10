Open Menu

Jealousy; Brother Kills Younger In Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Jealousy; brother kills younger in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The police in Swabi district on Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old boy who killed his 12-year-old younger brother in a jealousy..

Topi police said the body of a 12-year-old boy, identified as Muhammad Kashif, was found in bushes near his home in the Zarobi area. The body had strangulation marks on the neck and the killer had left no clues to avert tracing.

Police said DPO Swabi while taking a strong notice of the incident directed DSP Topi, Hassan Khan and SHO Haroon Khan to trace the killer at all cost and bring him before the court of law.

SHO Haroon Khan, Additional SHO Saidul Amin Khan and their team thoroughly inspected the crime scene and CCTV footage of the area and arrested the elder brother of the deceased named Anas, son of Fazal Rohan on suspension.

During investigation Anas confessed to killing his younger brother, saying that his parents used to love Kashif more than him and he was jealous of this situation. He told the police that he took his younger brother to the nearby buses and strangled him with nylon rope.

Topi police, after registering a case against him, started further investigation.

APP/shb/vak

