Jeelani Institute increases capacity to test Covid-19 patients

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Director Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (PAQSJIMS), Khairpur, Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti, said the capacity of COVID-19 test from Tuesday have been increased from 96 to 300 per day.

While talking to the Media here, Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti said his institute was also conducting the COVID-19 tests for personnel of security agencies including those at the Pano Aqil garrison and had conducted around 700 tests so far. He said their services are available for the residents of Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Kandhkot, and Jacobabad district.