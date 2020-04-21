UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jeelani Institute Increases Capacity To Test Covid-19 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:44 PM

Jeelani Institute increases capacity to test Covid-19 patients

The Director Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (PAQSJIMS), Khairpur, Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti, said the capacity of COVID-19 test from Tuesday have been increased from 96 to 300 per day

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Director Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (PAQSJIMS), Khairpur, Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti, said the capacity of COVID-19 test from Tuesday have been increased from 96 to 300 per day.

While talking to the Media here, Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti said his institute was also conducting the COVID-19 tests for personnel of security agencies including those at the Pano Aqil garrison and had conducted around 700 tests so far. He said their services are available for the residents of Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Kandhkot, and Jacobabad district.

Related Topics

Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Khairpur Kashmore Kandhkot Media From

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Approaching 85,00 ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry partners with Google for COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

Over Rs10mln worth projects approved for graveyard ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Self-isolation: Wild boars take over urba ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss watchmakers see exports plunge amid pandemic ..

2 minutes ago

Oil market in turmoil as equities slump

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.