Jeep & Bike Rally Starts At Malam Jabba Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Jeep & bike rally starts at Malam Jabba Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The second edition of the bike and jeep rally was started at Malam Jabba in Swat district on Sunday. The two-day rally is being held under the aegis of Frontier Four by and Pakistan Army at the picturesque Malam Jabba famous for its skiing resort.

A total of 30 jeeps and 15 bikes from Pakistan are participating in the rally. The rally began the journey from the Peshawar Motorway interchange and culminated at Malam Jabba after passing through different roads and towns.

On the second day at the skiing resort, a tug of war and jeeps and bike displays event would be held before the concluding function where prizes and trophies would be distributed among participants.

