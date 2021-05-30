Jeep carrying 10 passengers fell into river in Chitral, 8 missing, two rescued

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) ::A jeep carrying 10 passengers including two women fell into Yarkon River near Anuj in Upper Chitral with eight passengers missing and two rescued by the local people, District Police Officer Chitral confirmed here on Sunday.

Police said the jeep met the accident when the driver lost control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn and slipped into Yarkon River near Anuj.

The ill fated jeep was going from Chitral to Anuj, police said adding, search of the missing persons were continues with the joint efforts of local volunteers and police.

The missing persons were identified as Israr Ahmed, resident of Yakhdan, wife of Shehzad Ahmed of Yakhdan, Ejaz Wali of Yoshkast, Deedaruddin of Kund, wife of Deedaruddin, Sultan Mominabad Shoot, Aftab Ahmed of Shoot, Omid Nabi of Lasth Yarkon and driver Mughal of Dorzo.